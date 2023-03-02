Import of agriculture machinery decreases by 66%

Imports of agriculture machinery and implements into the country during the 07 months of the current financial year decreased by 66.31 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2022-23, agriculture machinery and implements valuing $23.926 million were imported as compared to the imports of $71.019 million during the same period last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, the imports of agricultural and other chemicals also decreased by 35.45 per cent and were recorded at $5.826 billion as against the imports of US$ 9.025 billion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, fertilizer imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 12.19 per cent as 772,167 metric tons of fertilizer costing US$ 507.870 million was imported to fulfil the local demand as opposed to the import of 996,528 metric tons valuing US$ 578.362 million of the same period last year.

In the last 07 months, the country imported about 21,286 metric tons of medicinal products worth US$ 838.580 million in seven months of the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the imports of 36,171 metric tons valuing US$ 3.397 billion in the same period of last year. The imports of medicinal products during the period under review reduced by 75.32 per cent in contrast to the imports of the same period of last year, it added. However, during the last seven months, the imports of insecticides grew by 11.15 per cent as 22,212 metric tons of insecticides valuing 114.522 million were imported as against the imports of 19,154 metric tons and $103.034 million in the same period last year. From July-January, 2022-23, other agriculture chemicals worth US$ 2.873 billion were also imported to tackle local requirements as against the imports of US$ 3.206 billion in the corresponding period of last year.