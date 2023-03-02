Gold price settles at Rs 197,100 per tola

Gold price in Pakistan regained its shine on Wednesday as the rate rose over 1% in the local bullion market owing to a steep decline in the rupee value. According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) surged by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively. Cumulatively, the precious commodity gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions reversing the prevailing trend recorded last week – when gold lost Rs1,900 per tola. Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,080 per tola and Rs1,783.26 per 10 grams, respectively. Analysts say gold may be an effective way to defend investments against inflation, but only over long periods of time. Comparatively, over shorter periods of time, the inflation-adjusted price of gold swings wildly, making it not a very strong near-term hedge for inflation. In the international market, gold gained traction as strong Chinese economic data dented the dollar and drove some bets for better physical demand from the top bullion consumer, but the risk of elevated US interest rates capped gains. The per ounce price of gold in the international bullion market rose by $27 to settle at $1,837.