Rupee plunges by Rs 4.61 against dollar

The Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs 4.61 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 266.11 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 261.50. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 267 and Rs 269.6 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 5.82 and closed at Rs 283.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs 277.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 04 paisa to close at Rs 1.95, whereas an increase of Rs 6.69 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 321.52 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 314.83. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by Rs 1.26 and Rs 1.23 to close at Rs 72.45 and Rs 70.90 respectively.