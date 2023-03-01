Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Wednesday hailed the SC verdict and termed it a “victory for the Constitution of Pakistan”, a private TV channel reported. Speaking to media outside the court, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that two SC judges had objected to the decision but “all five judges in bench agree that polls must be held within 90 days.” AML Sheikh Rashid congratulated the nation over the verdict and termed it a “victory for Imran Khan”. He also asked the country to “prepare for the elections”. “It’s a big victory. The Constitution has won, and the people of Pakistan have won.”

The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict, ruled on Wednesday that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be held within 90 days. CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar supported the verdict, while Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah opposed the admissibility of the suo moto notice and dissented from the majority verdict. Justice Shah and Justice Mandokhail in their dissenting notes agreed with the position of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah. “The matter was already being heard in the high courts, Supreme Court cannot take suo moto notice on the undertrial cases in the high courts.”