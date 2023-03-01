ECP in action

Accepting the Supreme Court’s verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday started its preparations for holding polls in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. During a huddle presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, it was decided the ECP would letters to the president and governor for consultations on Thursday (today), according to sources. The sources added that it was also decided that the schedule for the polls in Punjab and K-P would be based on 54 days. Earlier in the day, the apex court, in a 3-2 verdict, ordered that elections in Punjab and K-P should be held in the next 90 days.

The court also ruled that President Arif Alvi’s orders on the date for elections would be binding on Punjab but not K-P. The commission, in its meeting, decided that Article 220 of the Constitution would be used to ensure the cooperation of the institutions in conducting the polls. The sources said the ECP had directed its wings in both the provinces to step up their preparations for holding the polls. They added that the commission would make significant decisions on the implementation of the SC orders on Thursday. Elections are likely to be held in both the provinces after Eidul Fitr. The ECP meeting was attended by the commission’s members, secretary, and the relevant officials of its wings. The law wing of the commission briefed the participants about the top court’s orders. The commission has also sought applications from the political parties to allot them their electoral symbols for the polls in the two provinces.

The applications have been sought till March 8 under Section 216 of the Elections Act, 2017. The ECP said the political parties could submit their applications through their representatives. It added that applications submitted after the deadline would not be entertained. It would be mandatory to submit an application with an affidavit. The ECP has also permitted the caretaker government of KP to issue directions for transfers and postings of officers up to grade-16. The commission has conveyed its decision to the KP caretaker set-up. The caretaker government had sought the commission’s permission for this purpose.