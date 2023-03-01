Another case lodged against Imran Khan

Another case was lodged on Wednesday against thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including party chief Imran Khan, for alleged vandalism outside Islamabad’s judicial complex. PTI leaders Ghulam Sarwar, Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz, Tahir Sadiq, Raja Basharat, Shahzad Wasim, Murad Saeed and Abdul Qudous Khan Swati are also named among those accused of allegedly spreading fear and terror among judiciary, police and the federal investigation authority (FIA) yesterday. The case was registered on the complaint of SHO Ramna Rashid Ahmed. According to the case details, a group of 2,800 “armed PTI workers stormed the judicial complex under the leadership of Imran Khan”. The FIR stated that the workers were carrying firearms, stones and sticks, adding that they also tore the cause lists of the courts. “The workers broke court benches and chairs of security staff and also threatened to kill the security staff,” it claimed. The police added that the “PTI mob broke the security cameras installed in the court premises as well.” The FIR was registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), which includes sedition, interfering with the government and taking the law into one’s hands.