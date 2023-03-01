Sadiq steps down as Pakistan’s special envoy on Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, has resigned from his position after serving for almost three years.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Sadiq stated that he had requested the government to relieve him from his duties so he could focus on his personal pursuits, including family, books, and agriculture/environmental interests.

Sadiq expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other stakeholders for their unwavering support during his tenure as special representative. He also acknowledged the efforts of his colleagues, who worked tirelessly to improve the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“I deeply appreciate the hard work of many of my colleagues who spent long hours to make Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship work,” he further said.

He previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul from 2008 to 2014, during which he played a pivotal role in removing mistrust between non-Pashtun parties in Afghanistan, including the Northern Alliance.

Sadiq was also a key figure in Pakistan’s efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table in 2018, following a request from former US President Donald Trump to jumpstart the peace process.

Sadiq’s resignation comes at a crucial time in the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as the Taliban have taken control of the country following the withdrawal of US troops. The new government in Kabul is likely to test Pakistan’s diplomatic skills in the region, and the country will need to ensure that its interests are protected.

While Sadiq’s resignation may be a loss for Pakistan’s diplomatic corps, his contributions to improving relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be remembered. The government will now need to appoint a new special representative to continue the work started by Sadiq and ensure that Pakistan’s interests are protected in the region.