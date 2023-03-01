Imran mastermind of Islamabad judicial complex attack: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Imran Khan planned the attack on Islamabad judicial complex which was carried out with proper planning.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, he said that the attack on Islamabad judicial complex was a perpetrated by Imran Khan.

He claimed that the former premier delivered a message that he would appear before the court in the same manner, accusing him of challenging the law. The minister said that the government had registered two first information reports (FIRs) of the incident nominating 150 workers including Imran Khan. He added that 29 people have been arrested.

Commenting on the verdict of the Supreme Court on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sanaullah said that the government would implement it.

Meanwhile, the PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said the “controversial” elections could lead to political tragedies.

Taking to Twitter, Saad Rafique said the Supreme Court’s decision on the provincial elections was contrary to the rule of law and justice.

He added, “Disqualifying the lawmakers without counting their votes does not seem to be constitutional.”

Speaking about Imran Khan, he said, “The desperation and stubbornness of Imran Khan and his facilitators have become a threat to the country.” He saw sentences of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and concessions for Imran Khan as unfair.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar demanded the court to conduct hearing of Tyrian White case on day to day basis as the PTI chairman was using delaying tactics instead of facing the case. Addressing a press conference, he said that an affidavit was submitted in the court declaring the aunt of Tyrian White as her guardian but Imran Khan had now challenged the jurisdiction of the court instead of facing the case about it.