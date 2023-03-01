Khetran sent to jail on judicial remand

Balochistan Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was sent to jail on judicial remand on the orders of a judicial magistrate on Wednesday.

Khetran had been arrested for his alleged involvement in a triple murder and abduction of five children and a woman.

On completion of the investigation, the minister was presented in the court of Judicial Magistrate-I Baseer Khan by a Special Investigation Team.

The team had been formed to probe into the alleged killing of three people after their bodies were found in a well in Barkhan district, as well as detention of five children and their mother in his private prison. Two of the bodies were identified as those of the sons of Khan Muhammad Marri, who alleged that Khetran had killed them, as well as abducted the rest of his family.

The judicial magistrate sent Khetran to jail on judicial remand. He also ordered that the minister be produced in the magistrate’s court in Barkhan on March 9.

The abducted mother and her five children were rescued from Kohlu by Levies officials on February 23. They alleged they were detained by Khetran in his private jail and subjected to brutal torture.

A 17-year-old girl was among the rescued also claimed to have been physically tortured by Sardar Khetran. The police surgeon had confirmed sexual abuse on her.