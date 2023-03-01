No legal confusion after SC verdict on Punjab, KP polls

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar Advocate Supreme Court, a constitutional expert said that the first time in recent Constitutional history of Pakistan, an important Constitutional regarding the holding election in Punjab and KPK has been decided by a majority of 3:2 within a week by directing Election Commission to immediately propose, keeping in mind ss. 57 and 58 of the 2017 Election Act, a date to the President that is compliant with the aforesaid deadline, and If such a course is not available, then the Election Commission shall in like manner propose a date for the holding of the poll that deviates to the barest minimum from the aforesaid deadline, and the Governor of the KPK Province must after consultation with the Election Commission forthwith appoint a date for the holding of the general election to the KPK Assembly.

The Constitutional expert Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar Advocate Supreme Court r explained that there should be no legal confusion as the present judgment of Supreme Court has been passed by a majority of 3:2 of reconstituted 5 members Bench under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, thus the same has to be implemented as a majority judgment in letter and spirit by all the Constitutional and state institutions as earlier 4 honorable judges disassociated themselves after the first hearing of 9 members Bench, and among two had also given their view in written, but these could not be linked with the present 5 members Bench proceedings, and moreover. thereafter the Bench was reconstituted as 5 members Bench and this latest Bench conducted the hearing afresh and decided the present Constitutional controversy and resolved the issue for once at all by clearly interpreting Article 224(2) of the Constitution that the Elections are to held either within 90 days for both Punjab and KPK assemblies.

The Constitutional expert further explained that the Constitution of the Bench and fixation of cases is the prerogative of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court under the Constitution and Supreme Court Rules 1980, and the same could not be challenged.

The Constitutional expert further explained that the Supreme Court has rightly interpreted the Article 105 read with Article 224(2) of the Constitution that if a Provincial Assembly is dissolved before expiry of its five years term by the respective Chief Minister, the election would be conducted by Election Commission of Pakistan within 90 days and the results thereof would also be announced within next 14 days of the holding day of such conclusion of election.

According to Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar Advocate Supreme Court that Article 224 of the Constitution, the period starts for the day of election from the day when the Assembly has been dissolved by the Governor on advice of the Chief Minister and this period is mandatory for all purposes and especially for the Election Day. It is the Constitutional and legal responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure that the election of the respective Assembly must be held within 90 days of such Constitutional period.

He dilated upon further that Article 105 (3) of the Constitution has also described that where the Governor dissolves the Provincial Assembly, notwithstanding anything contained in clause (1) he shall appoint a date, not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution, for the holding of a general election to the Assembly and to appoint a care-taker Cabinet. Under Sub Section (1) of Section 57 of the Election Act, 2017 consultation with Election Commission of Pakistan is required for fixation of date poll, and then accordingly the election program would be announced and this has been rightly dealt so by the Supreme Court, and now in the present situation of Punjab, the Supreme Court has rightly issued the direction to Election Commission to propose a date to President as per section 57 of the Election Act, 2017.

It is the Constitutional responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution and Election Act, 2017 to make and ensure all arrangements for holding a free, fair and transparent election and under Article 220 of the Constitution all executive authorities in the Federation and in the Provinces to assist the Commissioner and the Election Commission in the discharge of his or their functions.

According to the Constitutional expert the present judgment of Supreme Court would provide a future way forward and conveyed the spirit of Constitution that the Elections are to held either within 60 days or 90 days as per situation provided under Article 224(2) of the Constitution, and no deviation could be made on any legal or otherwise pretext.