Sukkur court summons Maryam Nawaz in contempt case

A district and sessions court on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz in the contempt case filed over scandalous remarks against judges of the Supreme Court. Additional Sessions Judge Mumtaz Solangi has directed Maryam Nawaz on March 10. He has also summoned SSP Sukkur and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) officers in the case. The petition was filed by the PTI district Sukkur president Zaheer Babar, alleging that the PML-N stalwart had defamed the institutions.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sargodha last week, the PML-N chief organiser had expressed reservations over some of the judges of the top court’s nine-member bench formed to take up the suo motu notice on delay in Punjab and KP polls. A day earlier, former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, seeking action against Maryam Nawaz for “scandalising courts and personalised criticism of judges”. The senior advocate, in his letter, referred to a speech made by the PML-N leader on Feb 23 in Sargodha where she came hard on the former serving judges of the Supreme Court for allegedly conspiring against his father Nawaz Sharif.

The letter starts as, “It is very unusual for me to write such letters but as a very senior counsel/advocate, considering myself a part of the judicial system and administration of justice, I feel it my duty to place before you the fact that occurred on 23rd of February, 2023 at Sargodha. Our judiciary is our pride and honour, which we are bound to protect, wherefore I am compelled to pen this letter”.