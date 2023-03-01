Nigeria ruling party candidate Tinubu wins most votes in disputed election

Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has won the most votes in Nigeria’s highly disputed weekend election, according to final results on Wednesday, almost certainly securing him the presidency of Africa’s most populous democracy. The Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, must still confirm whether Tinubu secured 25 percent of votes in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and capital, a threshold he must hit to be confirmed president. Tinubu, the candidate for All Progressives Congress (APC) party, won 8.8 million votes against 6.9 million for opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and 6.1 million for Labour Party’s Peter Obi, according to INEC results. INEC was expected to give a final result for the two-thirds rule later on Wednesday. With President Muhammadu Buhari stepping down, many Nigerians hoped Saturday’s vote would open the way to a leader able to tackle insecurity, ease economic malaise and manage poverty in their West African state.