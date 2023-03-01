Colombian teachers mobilize to demand better working conditions

Hundreds of teachers in Colombia took to the streets Tuesday, urging the government to improve their working conditions and to allocate a bigger budget for strengthening public education in the country. Although the teachers’ association has been very supportive of the policies of President Gustavo Petro’s left-wing administration, it is demanding that the government comply with its list of demands. With music, whistles and banners, the teachers demonstrated in several cities including Bogota, Medellin and Bucaramanga calling for improvements in educational infrastructure, connectivity, school meals and school transportation. There is also concern among educators in some regions about the constant threats received by teachers through pamphlets, messages and intimidating calls from criminal groups. Some teachers have spoken out against the environmental damage caused by illegal mining, an activity controlled in some areas of the country by criminal groups such as the Clan del Golfo. On Monday, the country’s Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, left the government in the first Cabinet shakeup since Petro took office last August.