Strategic planning for beginners — lessons from Cemal Polat’s best-selling book

Cemal Polat is an entrepreneur, author and founder of multiple successful businesses, including CP Consultancy, Muscle Hut Leytonstone and 215 Hackney.

As a business leader, Polat emphasises the value of education and the importance of establishing good habits to achieve success.

Polat’s journey in the business world began with his passion for food and hospitality. He initially started as a waiter in a restaurant before moving on to establish his own business. He has since made a significant impact in the food and beverage industry, particularly through his consultancy firm, CP Consultancy. The firm provides real estate and investment consultancy services to clients in London, Turkey, Dubai and has quickly become a trusted player in the market.

Throughout his career, Polat has stressed the value of education in achieving success. He believes that education is a critical component in personal and professional development and encourages others to continuously seek opportunities for learning and growth. This philosophy is reflected in his own life, as he pursued a degree in International Hospitality Management, and later wrote two successful books on business management, Launch Your Own Café and Strategic Planning for Beginners: CP Cafe Consultancy.

Polat’s dedication to education is not limited to himself, as he also encourages his team members and clients to continuously learn and improve. He believes that ongoing education is essential in keeping up with industry developments and staying ahead of competitors. He also stresses the importance of developing good habits, such as prioritizing time management, setting clear goals and maintaining a positive mindset.

One of Polat’s key habits for success is his focus on creating long-term relationships with clients. He believes that building trust and establishing strong connections with clients is crucial for sustainable business growth. This philosophy is reflected in CP Consultancy’s motto of “lifelong reliable real estate and investment consultancy,” which emphasises the firm’s commitment to building lasting relationships with clients.

In addition to his dedication to education and strong work habits, Polat is also known for his innovative approach to business. He is always on the lookout for new and creative ideas to improve his businesses and stay ahead of the competition. This approach is reflected in his book Launch Your Own Café, which provides practical advice for entrepreneurs looking to start their own cafe businesses.

In conclusion, Cemal Polat’s journey in the business world highlights the importance of education, strong work habits, and innovative thinking in achieving success. His dedication to lifelong learning and building long-term relationships with clients has been critical to his success in establishing multiple successful businesses. His books, Launch Your Own Café and Strategic Planning for Beginners: CP Cafe Consultancy, provide valuable insights into his philosophy and approach to business management, making them essential reading for aspiring entrepreneurs.