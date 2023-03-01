The best tourist attractions in the US based off Tripadvisor reviews

The US is home to some of the most famous tourist attractions in the world. From skyscrapers to theme parks to national parks, attractions located in every corner of the US draw in visitors worldwide.

Yet which tourist attraction in the US is the best? Well, the team at vacation site Family Destinations Guide has revealed the tourist attractions in the U.S. with the highest percentage of five-star, or excellent, reviews on Tripadvisor.

The team took 50 of the most popular tourist attraction in the US and calculated how many of their reviews on Tripadvisor were awarded the highest score. With 89 percent of excellent reviews on Tripadvisor, The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and The Grand Canyon share first place as the best tourist attractions in the US. Located in North Carolina, Tennessee and Arizona, the two attractions showcase some of the most stunning natural landscapes in the country.

The Mackinac Bridge in Michigan is the third-best tourist attraction in the US. With nine million visitors every year, 82 percent of reviews on Tripadvisor have five stars.

Central Park in New York City is next, with 78 percent of excellent reviews. With 42 million visitors annually, the park is also one of the most visited tourist attractions in the US.

Seventy-five percent of Tripadvisor reviews for the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco are excellent, while 74 percent are five stars for Balboa Park in San Diego. The National Mall in Washington D.C. has 73 percent of excellent reviews and Millennium Park in Chicago has 71 percent. The final two attractions with the highest percentage of excellent reviews are both parts of Walt Disney World. Epcot Theme Park had 71 percent of five-star reviews, while Magic Kingdom had 69 percent. With just 37 percent, Venice Beach in Los Angeles is the top 50 tourist attraction with the fewest five-star reviews in the US. The popular spot also attracts 10 million visitors a year. South Street Seaport in New York City has 39 percent of excellent reviews, while the Navy Pier in Chicago has 40 percent. Union Station in Washington DC has 41 percent of excellent reviews

Further down the list, Times Square in New York City has 59 percent of excellent reviews. Times Square is also the most visited attraction in the US, with 50 million visitors annually. The Las Vegas Strip has 60 percent of five-star reviews. A spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide said, “The US is filled with tourist destinations. There is plenty to discover for families around the country. When researching your next vacation, make a plan of all the attractions you would like to see. Looking at reviews online is a great way to get a second opinion of an attraction before spending time or money visiting.”