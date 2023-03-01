6th PGF Women’s Amateur Golf Championship tees off tomorrow

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) continues with its eventful backing of women’s golf. In this connection the 6th PGF Women’s Amateur Golf Championship is scheduled for competitive activity from March 3 to 5. This was announced by convenor golf Shaukat Javed and tournament director Ayesha Hamid. Ayesha said that playing arena would be the par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course. A salient attribute of this women’s golf championship is that it will be a world amateur golf ranking event. Another significant feature of this championship is that it is a national level event with participation of women from all principal golf playing centers of the country. Category A is for players whose handicap falls in the range 12 and below. Category B is for players who play to handicaps ranging between 13-24. Category C is for competitors whose handicap ranges between 25-36. Junior girls’ eligibility is based on age. Prizes for Category A players will be six to be awarded to top six performers and for categories B and C there will be 3 gross and 3 net prizes. In girls section there is one gross and one net prize.