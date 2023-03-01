Four members of street criminal gang held, weapons recovered

Islamabad capital police Khanna police team arrested four wanted members of street criminal gang and recovered two snatched motorbikes and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession, a Police Public Relation Officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. According to the details, a Khanna police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of a street criminal gang involved in numerous snatching activities. The accused were identified as Ibrar Hussain, Shahzaib, Abdullah and Rafique.

Police team also recovered two motorbikes and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike lifting incidents at Khanna Police station jurisdiction. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed the police teams to intensify efforts against the accused involved in criminal activities.