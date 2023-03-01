Moot on artificial intelligence and digital transformation held

The conference on “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation” was organized by Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan ICMA on Tuesday, 28th Feb, 2023 at PC Lahore.

Mr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, Honorable Governor of Punjab was the Chief Guest. Conference was well represented by Chief Technology Experts, senior management from PITB, MCB, BOP, FPCCI, Systems Ltd. LESCO, Khudi Ventures, IT Consultants and senior members of ICMA. All the participants agreed that technological innovation has positively impacted and transformed businesses of all sizes across the globe. Businesses gain competitive advantage through digital transformation and automation. Technology has enabled businesses to create efficiencies which has led to enhanced employee engagement, customer service, decision-making and improvement in business processes.

Digital Transformation is the future and Artificial intelligence is the essence of this phenomenon. Artificial Intelligence has the potential to change the way organizations do business. The use of AI Technology is becoming widespread and it has already transformed various industrial processes, e-learning methods, financial modeling, and medical imaging. Conference ended with a vote of thanks to all the participants. The conference shield was presented to Mr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, Honorable Governor of Punjab by Mr. Shehzad A. Malik, President ICMA. Present among others were Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, Chairman Strategic Board, ICMA, Mr. Awaid Yasin, Chairman National CPD Committee ICMA, Mr. Abdul Razzaq, Chairman Lahore Branch Council, Mr. Ghulam Abbas, Chairman CPD Committee Lahore Branch Council and Mr. Muhammad Yasin former Honorary Secretary, ICMA.