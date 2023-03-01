ABL delegation calls on IIUI president

A team of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President International Islamic University (IIU) at his office and handed over a draft of Rs 1.00 Million as part of the endowment fund jointly established by both sides for the scholarships of the students. As per already signed MoU between both sides, so far eight students have been sponsored through this Endowment Fund. Degree duration of 7 students is completed and degree of one student is in progress. During the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interest especially bilateral cooperation were discussed. The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi, President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Vice President (R&E), Mr. Shahid Amir Group Chief Islamic Banking Group ABL, Mr. Shakir Akbar Regional Head North ABL, Ms Nuzhat Zareen Director (UAFA) and Mr. Noor Hussain In-Charge Finance. Speaking on the occasion, IIUI President hailed the cooperation of Allied Bank adding the comment that education is the key to success of the country that must have contribution from all sectors. IIU President apprised the delegation that university is focused to produce skilled graduates inculcated with Islamic values and adequate awareness regarding the needs of the market. Dr. Hathal while appreciating the potential of the Pakistani nation said that Pakistani human resource is famous for its potential and hard work across the world.