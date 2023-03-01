Sanjrani for greater coordination to speed up development projects

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday emphasised the need for greater coordination among stakeholders to speed up the development process of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, he said the role of the Senate was to promote national cohesion and harmony. Senate provides equal representation to all the provinces. Senate was striving hard to bring less developed areas at par with the developed areas.

Both the dignitaries discussed public welfare measures and other issues. Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani informed the Governor about the upcoming golden jubilee celebrations of the Senate and said that considering the economic situation of the country, it has been decided that the celebrations would remain simple. The Chairman said that the Golden Jubilee of the Senate was a historic occasion and it would help us to highlight the importance of promoting national unity. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali thanked Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and emphasized enhancing coordinated support. The governor said that with the cooperation of the federation, measures were being taken to improve the quality of life of the people and development projects in the entire province, especially in the merged districts.

Senate body convener demands participation of Representatives of Autonomous Bodies in next meeting: Senator Ali Zafar in the meeting of Sub-Committee of Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation held here on Wednesday as its Convener directed the Ministry of Defence and Defence production to provide all the necessary documents and ensure the presence of Representatives of Autonomous Bodies in the next meeting. The Committee convener remarked that the aim of this Sub-Committee was to provide assistance to autonomous bodies in drafting rules, a news release said. Ali Zafar also suggested that the Ministry of Law and Justice should provide framework to the committee for the formulation of rules.

The Sub-Committee was briefed by officials of Ministry of Defence Production about the rules under which Autonomous Bodies were performing their functions. Rehan Saleem, Joint Secretary Ministry of Defence Production, apprised the committee that six autonomous bodies were working under Defence Production division which included Pakistan Ordinance Factories Board, Heavy Industries Taxila Board, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board, Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works and National Radio Telecommunication Corporation. Rules for Pakistan Ordinance Factory Board have not been formulated yet and it is following SOPs to carry out their usual duties.

However, Service Rules for Heavy Industries Taxila Board and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board had been formulated and the consultation was going on for the formulation of Financial Rules for the said Boards, he added.