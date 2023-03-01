Limiting Internet

In 2022, the world saw 187 internet shutdowns-84 of those were imposed by India. India, the world’s largest democracy, has led the watchdog’s list for a fifth consecutive year and appears to show no signs of slowing down. Authorities disrupted internet access 49 times in Indian-administered Kashmir, including “a string of 16 back-to-back orders for three-day long curfew-adjacent lockdowns in January and February last year.”

While India vehemently denies all accusations of censorship, New Delhi’s Modi-led government is slowly changing the way information is accessed and circulated in the country.

Two years ago, the Indian government introduced a new set of regulations that force tech companies to remove any content deemed illegal by the internet within three days of being notified. The rules also include a provision that mandates platforms to hand over information about users to law enforcement upon request. Encrypted messaging platforms like Whatsapp were given no special exemptions. Whatsapp has resisted calls to break encryption and recently sued India, arguing that compliance with the government’s increasingly authoritarian tendencies would “severely undermine the privacy of billions of people who communicate digitally.” But it wasn’t just social media platforms that were singled out. The rules also imposed strict limits on digital news platforms, where a handful of Indian publications have managed to remain critical of the government. Digital publications are now subject to oversight by state-run committees, with the power to veto the publication of stories, remove existing news items and even shut down entire websites.

It wasn’t too long ago that an anti-terrorism squad stormed into Twitter’s offices in New Delhi, alerting the website to misinformation allegedly tweeted by opposition politicians. The police raid is only one of several recent stand-offs between the Indian government and social media companies over what online content gets investigated or blocked and who these decisions lie with. India’s plans for the internet resemble those of its neighbour China whose aggressively tightening controls on its 1.4 billion people market has put tech companies in a difficult position. India is fast-tracking to an insular world where the government’s word is final and absolute. No one else is allowed to make a peep. *