Mahira leaves fans spellbound with new video

Mahira Khan, Pakistan’s beloved actress, is undoubtedly one of the most talented and celebrated artists in the entertainment industry.

With her impeccable acting skills and stunning beauty, she has captured the hearts of millions of fans across the globe.

Her star power extends beyond her acting abilities, as she is also recognised as a fashion icon and a role model for many women. With her impeccable style, she has won the hearts of the top designers and brands, making her a favourite face in the fashion industry.

The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress has an enviable ability to captivate her fans with her performances on the big screen and her fashion statements off-screen.

Recently, the recent photoshoot of Mahira Khan in Dubai has been creating a buzz on social media. The actress was seen wearing a breathtaking saree from the fashion brand Élan, which has left her fans in awe of her beauty and style.

Mahira looked absolutely stunning in the vibrant hues of tangerine, cerulean, azure, scarlet, and citrine yellow, layered over a sumptuous ebony base, adorned with a bold-hued wild flora and fauna design. The saree was paired with a technicolour leopard print blouse, which added an extra edge to her look.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.