Hania outshines everyone in a black sari at Umar Mukhtar’s wedding

Hania Amir is undeniably one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistani entrainment industry and darling of many.

The dimple babe was a sure-shot stunner at Umer Mukhtar’s wedding functions. After leaving her fans in awe with her golden glittery attire at the Shendi, she managed to be the focus of everyone on the reception.

Hania pulled off a beautiful black saree at the reception proving that she can slay in any outfit – especially a saree. Her monochromatic black saree featuring silver mirror work that took her look to a whole different level. She draped the pallu over her shoulder from the back. She rounded off her look with very natural makeup look and an open hairdo.

Adding colour to her all-black look, Hania accessorised her attire with a pair of sleek silver earrings, necklace, ring and sky-blue bangles. She completed her look with a pair of chick glasses. With her makeup kept minimal and her accessories kept to a minimum, she let her saree do all the talking.

Her bag, however, was a superfluous addition to this outfit and seemed out of place. Her fans could not keep their eyes off her as she looked simply beautiful and they heaped tonnes of praises on her.