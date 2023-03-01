Sharmila Tagore says people would pinch Saif Ali Khan’s cheeks

Sharmila Tagore has seen not just her children but even her grandkids now get attention from media and public in general for being the kids of actors and celebrities. While the attention that he son Saif got as a baby was ‘annoying’ for him, it has exploded into something even more massive for his kids Taimur and Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan’s sons with Kareena Kapoor get a lot of attention from paparazzi and fans. But Sharmila knows that it is yet to be seen how that affects them in the long run. In a new interview, she spoke about what Saif had to deal with as a kid and how it is different from Taimur and Jeh’s situation. Speaking with Goodtimes, Sharmila said, “Yes of course. I mean I even then, people would pinch Saif’s cheeks and ask ‘bade hoke kya banoge beta? Cricketer banoge ya actor banoge (What will you be when you grow up? Cricketer or actor)?’ He would say hockey star. He used to get really annoyed. But this is different. But I have learnt from Sara (Ali Khan, granddaughter) that you need to accept and not fight it because that’s the reality. It’s ok.” “They will take it in their stride. But they feel the tension of the media, they feel very important and special. And how that will pan out we don’t know. It’s not their achievement, it’s their parents’. So who knows,” she added.