Details of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan’s war revealed

This is a tell-all of sorts. Whenever Irrfan Khan was asked if his equation with Nawazuddin Siddiqui was rough, he either brushed aside the question with dignity or gave a politically correct answer.

Ditto for Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

But a couple of days back, we asked the same question to Nawaz’s brother Shamas who was an integral part of Nawaz’s life until the two parted ways on an acrimonious note. Shamas used to be with Nawaz almost on a constant basis and even handled his Public Relations slate. We had a video interview with Shamas, who did not bat an eyelid while answering this query. We asked him straight up: ‘Kya inmein friction tha ya nahin tha?

Replied Shamas, “Tha,” and then went on to elaborate that it began around the time when Nawaz started dating a girl who was dating Irrfan then.

Shamas told us that there were even a few clashes during the making of ‘The Lunchbox’ which starred Irrfan and Nawaz both and Anurag Kashyap had to play the mediator. Matters came to such a head that a full day of shooting was lost. “Both, Nawaz and Irrfan, used to say that they would walk into the set if and only if the other one was present,” Shamas revealed, and then concluded with a politically-correct statement, “I think such a thing happens in movies when both the actors are of such high stature.”

So, that’s that!