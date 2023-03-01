The unexpected way That ’90s Show handled Danny Masterson’s absence

Gone and certainly forgotten. That ’90s Show, the new Netflix That ’70s Show sequel series, brings back a bunch of familiar faces to Point Place-with original stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all reprising their roles in cameo appearances-but one actor is noticeably absent: Danny Masterson.

Masterson played Steven Hyde, Eric Forman’s best friend, on all eight seasons of That ’70s Show, but lately he’s been otherwise occupied in court.

In June 2020, the actor was arrested and charged with raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003. Masterson denied all charges and pled not guilty.

In November 2022, the case was declared a mistrial after the jurors were unable to come to a unanimous decision. A retrial is scheduled for March.

After the mistrial, E! News reached out to Masterson’s lawyer Philip Cohen for comment, but did not hear back.

So, how does That ’90s Show address his character’s omission? Well, simply put, it doesn’t.

Steven is never even mentioned by name and no information is given about his whereabouts.

The series-which is set in 1995 and features Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their That ’70s Show roles as Kitty and Red, respectively-does explain what the rest of the gang has been up to since we saw them last.

Eric and Donna have a daughter named Leia, whose visit to her grandparents’ house for the summer is the crux of the series. Kelso and Jackie are now married with a son named Jay-who just so happens to become Leia’s boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Fez is now a popular hair stylist and owns a chain of salons called Chez Fez.

The first season of That ’90s Show is available to stream on Netflix.