Rival student groups clash in Punjab University

Following a fight between two student groups at Punjab University, police detained more than 45 students, according to a report on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a fight broke out between Punjab Council and Pakhtun organization activists on the campus of the university.

During the altercation, both sides used weapons; as a result, many students were hurt, including the primary suspect Haseeb, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Following the altercation, the university administration requested police assistance to maintain order.

The University of Punjab also referred to as Punjab University, is a public, research, and coeducational higher education institution located in Lahore, Pakistan. Punjab University is the oldest public university in Pakistan.