Imran Khan suspends ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ after Supreme Court’s ruling

Imran Khan, the ousted prime minister and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has cancelled the Jail Bharo Tehreek campaign of court arrests because the country’s top court has ordered general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 90 days.

The defiant politician expressed his praise for the Supreme Court’s decision on Twitter, saying the high court had a duty to uphold the Constitution and had bravely done so with their decision today.

PTI chief termed the ruling as an assertion of the rule of law in the country and mentioned suspending the Jail Bharo movement to move forward with election campaigns in both provinces.

The former ruling party rolled out a court arrest movement last month to raise its voice against the violation of fundamental rights. Several leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, and other PTI leaders surrendered themselves before the authorities and are in jail.