Lahore International Conference on Culture commences

The Lahore International Conference on Culture commenced at Kinnaird Centre for Learning & Cultural Development, Kinnaird College Lahore. The conference aims to explore the challenges and opportunities of building inclusive and resilient multicultural cities in the context of urban governance, cultural entrepreneurship, interfaith harmony and education for sustainable development. Chair Organising Committee Rizwan Anwar Shed light on the themes of the conference that this conference is designed to bring together policymakers, urban planners, scholars, community leaders, educators and representatives from cultural organisations and the private sector to exchange ideas and knowledge on the challenges facing multicultural cities and to identify best practices and strategies for promoting inclusiveness and resilience. The conference is featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops and roundtable discussions by 15 International delegates from Europe, US, South Asia, Australia, Africa, Gulf and Latin America. The programme includes presentations by experts in the field, as well as opportunities for attendees to share their own experiences and perspectives. The conference will cover topics such as multiculturalism and urban governance, cultural entrepreneurship and economic development, interfaith harmony and social cohesion, education for sustainable development in multicultural cities and the impact of COVID-19 on multicultural cities.