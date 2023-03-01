Carlos Alcaraz signs up for relaunched Hopman Cup

LONDON: World number two Carlos Alcaraz will headline the Hopman Cup as the relaunched mixed-gender team event returns to the tennis calendar after a four-year absence in June. The 19-year-old Alcaraz will be part of the Spain team, one of three confirmed by the International Tennis Federation on Tuesday, alongside Paula Badosa. Hosts France will have Richard Gasquet and Alize Cornet, while Switzerland will feature Belinda Bencic and Leandro Riedi. Three more nations are still to be confirmed for the event to be held at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club from July 19 to July 23. Alcaraz’s participation is a boost for the ITF as it re-launches an event that disappeared from the calendar in 2020 when it lost its spot ahead of the Australian Open as a result of the short-lived ATP Cup men’s team competition.

“Alongside the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, the Hopman Cup is another ITF event that gives players the opportunity to represent their countries, and compete for something bigger than themselves,” ITF President David Haggerty said at a news conference. The Nice Lawn Tennis Club will host the event up to 2027 as part of a five-year contract between the ITF and Barcelona-based company Tennium, which operates multiple ATP and WTA tournaments. As in previous editions, teams will have one male and one female player, with ties featuring a men’s singles match, a women’s singles and a mixed doubles. Six nations will compete in the 2023 and 2024 editions, with an expansion to eight nations from 2025.

Tough to see Alcaraz playing in Acapulco, says coach: World number two Carlos Alcaraz is unlikely to play in Acapulco this week after picking up an injury in the Rio Open final, one of his coaches said. The 19-year-old, who spent more than three months out of action due to abdominal and hamstring injuries, returned to the ATP Tour to win the Buenos Aires title by beating Cameron Norrie before losing to the Briton in the Rio final on Sunday. Alcaraz needed treatment for a left leg problem during his semi-final in Rio and picked up an injury to the other leg against Norrie, leaving him doubtful for his first hardcourt event of 2023.

Coach Antonio Martinez Cascales, who has accompanied Alcaraz on the South American swing, hoped that the problem was not too serious but said it was tough to see the U.S. Open champion making his opening round tie against American Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday. “I hope it’s a simple contracture,” Cascales was quoted as saying by Madrid daily La Razon. “But it’s difficult for him to play in Acapulco because of the surface change and without having any previous training.” Alcaraz needed his leg wrapped midway through the match against Norrie, prompting his team to consider throwing in the towel.