Germany appoints former Pakistan cricketer as head coach

LAHORE: The Deutsche Cricket Board (DCB) has appointed former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman as the head coach of their men’s international team. In a statement released by DCB, the board welcomed the former cricketer and was excited to benefit from his coaching experience. “We are delighted to welcome Atiq-uz-Zaman as head coach of the men’s national team. The national team is in the middle of preparing for this summer’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland. The first two places will be played there, which entitle you to take part directly in the T20 World Championship in 2024,” the statement said. “His involvement as a coach and player in elite cricket will be an asset to our players and coaching staff and will enable us to further our current national and under-19 squads as well as the general talent development in German cricket,” it added. Zaman, who represented Pakistan in one Test and three ODIs, is currently pursuing his Level 4 qualification. The 47-year-old has also served as the head coach of Pakistan’s first class team, Sui Southern Gas Corportation (SSGC), and has been involved with Lahore Qalandars as fielding coach in the past.