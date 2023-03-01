Uphill challenge as Bangladesh face England in first ODI today

MIRPUR: Long gone is the “little brother vs big brother” equation in Bangladesh-England matches. The 2015 World Cup game brought a bit of edge into the contests, and then came the pushing and shoving between players in the end-of-game beeline during the last bilateral series back in 2016. Since then, this fixture has become a ‘proper contest’ although the two sides are playing a bilateral series after a seven-year gap. This is now a battle between the world champions and the team that aspires to be new world champions. Bangladesh have won seven home ODI series in a row after beating India in December. Mehidy Hasan Miraz single-handedly won them two games but it is the nature of the Bangladesh team these days that they have matchwinners all through the XI.

Tamim Iqbal, who missed the India series through a groin injury, returns to a strong line-up that includes Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. But these days, Litton Das, Mehidy and Taskin Ahmed are dangerous opponents too. England will have their hands full, but there’s also a lot of respect for this side in Bangladesh. The English players are BPL regulars, and even played plenty of Dhaka Premier League in the past decade. Just like everywhere else in the world, England now have better understanding of conditions, attitudes and cultures, and Bangladesh expects nothing different this time.

They will be without Harry Brook and Ben Duckett — who are in New Zealand with the Test side — but they have Will Jacks, James Vince and Mark Wood among their recalls into the ODI side. Rehan Ahmed seems like an interesting choice too, given how the Dhaka pitches tend to assist spinners. It promises to be a great contest between the England and the side, like many others around the world, that wants to be the next England.

Tamim-Shakib and Moeen in the spotlight: Much of the focus will be on how Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan carry themselves in the wake of the BCB president’s revelations that they don’t see eye-to-eye. Tamim has stressed that their on-field relationship is sound, and that’s all that matters. They have been the most successful cricketers for Bangladesh, and both are current captains. But would the opposition let them forget this topic when they are batting together in the middle? There will be a lot riding on how Moeen Ali comes into the game in the middle-order and middle overs. Moeen isn’t known to be part of England’s plans for the World Cup this year, but he has the skills to make a difference in the subcontinent. Moeen’s local knowledge — he was with the Comilla Victorians that lifted their fourth BPL title two weeks ago — will come handy, especially to know when the press the accelerator.

Taijul, Rehan in focus: Tamim will slot into Anamul Haque’s place. Taijul Islam could play in Ebadot Hossain’s slot as the third specialist spinner. England may be tempted to play young legspinner Rehan Ahmed instead of one of the fast bowlers. Will Jacks, James Vince and Phil Salt are their batting options.

Pitch and conditions: The Shere Bangla National Stadium pitch is expected to assist spinners as usual, but the BPL’s knockout phase, couple of weeks ago, saw plenty of runs scored here. The 12pm start time is to avoid heavy dew after sunset.

Stats and trivia: Shakib is six wickets away from becoming the first Bangladesh bowler to take 300 ODI wickets. Shakib would have another milestone in his radar. He and Mushfiqur are 165 and 189 runs away, respectively, from reaching 7,000 ODI runs. Moeen Ali needs four wickets to complete 100 ODI wickets.

Squads:

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Taijul Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

England (probable): 1 Jason Roy, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 James Vince, 4 Will Jacks, 5 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Reece Topley.