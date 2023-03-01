Shazeal Shoukat and Momina Iqbal talk about first heartbreak

Actors Shazeal Shoukat and Momina Iqbal were seated as the latest guests of host Nida Yasir on ‘Good Morning Pakistan’.

The star cast of ‘Samjhota’ gave some fiery answers to the questions of the host and also revealed when they went through the first heartbreak of life.

In response to a question, Iqbal revealed that heartbreaks are not specific to love for her and she often gets upset in day-to-day life. However, what hurts her the most is ignorance from some very close friends.

“As mentioned earlier in your show, I have very few close friends who are always there for me. And the moment, they don’t give me attention is when it breaks my heart,” she explained. “Other than that, I don’t care for anyone or anything.”

On the other hand, Shoukat mentioned that she doesn’t get fooled easily and is unaffected by the people around her.

She said, “I trust people very easily and when I have my trust and respect in someone, I expect the same from the other person. When that doesn’t reciprocate, it is upsetting for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the actors are currently sharing the screen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Samjhota’. Shazeal Shoukat essays Shanzay, the only sister of Asad and Zohaib, while, Momina Iqbal plays Mehreen – her younger sister-in-law and wife of Zohaib.

The play revolves around ‘the difficulties that an individual has to face when their better half leaves for the eternal abode’.

The ensemble cast of the show also features Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal, Shaista Lodhi, Mirza Zain Baig, Sidra Niazi and Huma Nawab. ‘Samjhota’ – written by Rukhsana Nigar and directed by Asad Jabal – airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm only on ARY Digital.