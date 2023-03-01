Aima reveals her actual age

Singer Aima Baig has revealed her actual age, the personality traits she would look for in her husband and several other details during a fun session in ‘The Fourth Umpire’ show.

Aima Baig appeared as a guest on the show – hosted by superstar Fahad Mustafa, comedian Faizan Sheikh and former cricketer Azhar Ali – and said she will turn 28 on March 10.

“I will turn 28 on March 10 this year,” she said. Fahad Mustafa chipped in by hilariously saying how long she stays at that age.

He used her statement as a context for questions about her marriage plans.

Comedian Faizan Sheikh said the ideal age for getting married is between 34 to 36 years at his end.

She asked for Urdu’s translation of 34, to which he replied with “Chonthees”. Fahad Mustafa asked what it is in Punjabi. She said it is the same in both languages.

He said the questions are part of a “Destination Wedding”, which refers to her marriage plans.

The celebrity, answering a question about her future husband’s traits, said her husband should be humorous and not too fair.

Answering a question on when she would tie the knot, Aima Baig agreed with Faizan Sheikh, who said right after the show. The celebrity added she would take the hosts to her wedding since they were all dressed for the occasion.

She added that everybody in the show would be its witnesses.