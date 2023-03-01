Hamza Ali Abbasi set for comeback with ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’

Showbiz heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi is all set to grace television screens again with ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’. The ‘Pyarey Afzal’ star will return to television with a new play ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and written by Rida Bilal, he confirmed in a social media post. Sharing a teaser of the project on his Instagram feed, Abbasi wrote, “Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and many more.” Moreover, he specially thanked his close friend and colleague Humayun Saeed in his post.

While more details about the female lead and the remaining cast of the title are still under wrap, it was mentioned that it is being produced by Next Level Entertainment (Sinf-e-Aahan, Do Bol) of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.

To note, Qasim Ali Mureed is the mastermind who gave hits like ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Prem Gali’ and the movie ‘Tich Button’. On the other hand, Rida Bilal has writing credits for the acclaimed serial ‘Khudgarz’. As an actor, Hamza Ali Abbasi won acclaim for his breakthrough performance in the mega-hit TV serial ‘Pyarey Afzal’ opposite Ayeza Khan. He also has stellar acting credits for films ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani’ franchise, ‘Waar’ and ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi’.