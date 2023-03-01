Yasir Hussain’s banter with Nida steals the show at Ushna’s wedding

The comical exchange between Yasir Hussain and Nida Yasir from Ushna Shah’s wedding has everyone in stitches, as the Hussain teases the latter about her 1992 World Cup blunder in a viral video.

The star-studded ceremony was graced by A-list celebrities such as Saboor Ali, Sajal Ali, Amar Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Sidddiqui Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and many other prominent celebrities from the entertainment fraternity.

Yasir Nawaz shared a hilarious video on his Instagram story from Ushna Shah’s wedding that had Yasir Hussain teasing Nida Yasir about her infamous blunder on The Shoaib Akhtar Show.

During her guest appearance, Nida Yasir was asked about Pakistan’s victory in the 1992 World Cup. Initially, she answered with “2006?” before being corrected by Shaista Lodhi, who whispered the correct answer, “1992,” to her.

However, when Yasir Hussain asked the same question again, Nida confidently answered, “1992,” only to be met with laughter and embarrassment.

In Nawaz’s video, he introduced himself, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Azizi and Nida Yasir, and then Hussain jokingly said, “This is the 1992 World Cup going on.”

The banter between the two had everyone in splits and quickly went viral on social media, with people praising Nida Yasir for being humble.

After watching the video, one person said, “She is so sweet lady”, while another person said that Nida has such a ‘good soul.’