Hira Mani releases new song ‘Yaarian’

Pakistani actor Hara Mani has released her latest single, Yaarian, marking a successful transition from acting to singing. The multitalented artist, who previously impressed audiences with her performances on a musical show, wrote that her latest song is very close to her heart. Hira Mani plays the lead in the Yaarian music video, adding another dimension to her already impressive skill set. Despite facing social media trolls for her videos and photoshoots, Hira has continued to explore different avenues within the entertainment industry, from modelling to acting to singing. This isn’t the first time Merey Paas Tum Ho actor has impressed audiences with her singing. In previous seasons of a popular musical show ‘Kashmir Beats,’ the actor has delivered standout performances with her renditions of Sawaari and Tamnna. The newly released single has garnered positive reviews from fans and listeners alike, who have praised Hira’s ability to convey emotion through her powerful vocals.