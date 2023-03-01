RCCI for bridging gap between industry, academia

The gap between industry and academia will have to be bridged, and Internships work very well to bond the gap. President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq, in a statement, said that Pakistani students have more talent and ability than the rest of the world, adding, “If they are guided in the right direction, trained properly and given opportunities to advance, it will be of great benefit.” Saqib said that the Education policy had not been formulated considering the industry’s demand in Pakistan. “Be it development in any field in the world, knowledge economy or science-based development, traditional business or IT sector development, education is fundamental element in all ways to development”, he said adding that it was regrettable that only 1.77 per cent of the GDP was spent on the education sector in Pakistan. Saqib informed that the RCCI would organise a two-day International Education Summit 2023 from March 4 to 5 at a local hotel in Rawalpindi. The conference aimed to increase connectivity between industry and academia in view of contemporary challenges.