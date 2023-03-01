EFU Life, HABIB METRO Bank jointly launch new product to promote female financial inclusion

EFU Life Assurance Ltd, the leading private life insurance provider in the country further strengthened its partnership with, HABIBMETRO Bank – a leading commercial bank – by launching various key initiatives including the launch of “EFU Ladies Insurance & Investment Plan”. This plan is designed for HABIBMETRO Ladies account holders and is a unit-linked protection and savings plan bundled with micro-critical illness cover and a new paperless distribution channel “Telesales”.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Ahmed Shah DurranI, Group Executive Retail Bank & Chief Digital Officer and Ms Sarah Irfan, Head – Liabilities & Bancassurance from HABIBMETRO, while Mr Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director, Ms Nilofer Sohail, Head Channel Strategy & Execution of EFU Life attended from EFU along with other senior officials from both organizations. Speaking on this occasion Mr Mohammed Ali Ahmed mentioned, “In recent years, there has been a growing focus on addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by women, particularly in financial security. In addition to saving and insurance coverage, this plan also provides a cover for female-related critical illnesses. Additionally, I also congratulate the bank on the launch of the Telesales channel for protection products which will help the bank to reach a wider audience through an entirely paperless model.”

Also commenting at the event, Mr Ahmed Shah Durrani, Group Executive Retail Bank & Chief Digital Officer of HABIBMETRO emphasized the importance of launching financial products and services tailored to the specific needs of women. He said, “Women are the largest underserved group of customers when it comes to insurance and investment products. Despite playing an increasingly influential role as everyday decision makers, their financial needs are not being met sufficiently. Through this collaboration, HABIBMETRO has moved one step closer towards its goal of serving our female customers and providing them with products that will secure them financially.”