Work on N-5 Highway construction to start in months with Chinese grant

IA senior official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) praised Chinese contractors for their quality work and informed that work on Hala-Sakrand section of the National Highway 5 (N-5) will start in few months with Chinese grant.

Asim Amin, Member PPP, NHA was responding to queries during a live interaction, according to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday. He said that NHA has evaluated bids offered by three Chinese state-owned firms for rehabilitation of the 51-kilometre Hala-Sakrand section of the N-5 in Sindh.

He said that after the approval of the Chinese government, the project is expected to start within three to four months. The Chinese government has approved a $100 million grant for the section of the country’s largest north-south highway. The Chinese government had also rehabilitated several parts of N-5 in 2011 and 2016 after the road was severely damaged by the 2010 flood.

The NHA member said that Hala-Sakrand road will be one of the finest roads, as whatever road project in Pakistan has been executed by the Chinese contractors, the work quality is of optimum level. He said that the Chinese grant for the project is a gift for the Pakistani people by the Chinese government.

The official also said in response to another question that the Chinese and Pakistani experts will soon start the feasibility study of Babusar Tunnel and Babusar-Naran road. “We have sought technical and financial assistance from China for the project, which may cost around Rs100-125 billion”, he said, adding that the project will reduce the distance between Babusar Top and Gilgit by 90 kilometres.