Finland moves closer to joining NATO without Sweden

Finland on Tuesday kicks off a parliamentary debate aimed at accelerating the country’s NATO bid, increasing the likelihood it will leave neighbour and military partner Sweden behind. Finland, which has one of Europe’s longest borders with Russia, and Sweden dropped their decades-long policies of military non-alignment and applied to join the alliance in May last year after Ukraine’s invasion. But facing fewer diplomatic hurdles than Stockholm, Helsinki appears set to move forward even before Finland’s April general elections, as public opinion also supports membership. The two countries have the backing of all but two of NATO’s 30 members, the holdouts being Hungary and particularly Turkey. Many Finnish MPs have pushed for legislation affirming that Finland accepts the terms of the NATO treaty to be passed before the elections on April 2. Finland will debate the bill on Tuesday and a vote is expected by Wednesday. Having the bill passed means that Finland can act swiftly even if the ratifications come in before a new government has been formed. “The time is now to ratify and to fully welcome Finland and Sweden as members,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday during a visit to Finland to meet with the political leadership. “My message is that both Finland and Sweden have delivered on what they promised in the trilateral agreement they made with Turkey last June in Madrid,” he said. Stoltenberg noted that Finland and Sweden are much more secure now than when they applied, citing security assurances by several members. “It’s inconceivable that there will be any threat against Finland or Sweden without NATO reacting,” he said. The legislation is expected to pass without much opposition, as the initial membership bid in May was supported by 188 of the 200 members in parliament. Helsinki has so far stressed its preference to join the alliance together with Sweden, but some have interpreted the bill as signalling that Finland is ready to move forward alone.