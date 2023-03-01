Quake relief from Finland arrives at Türkiye’s Incirlik Air Base

Two aircraft carrying relief supplies from Finland have landed at Türkiye’s Incirlik Air Base in the aftermath of the Feb 6 twin earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaras province, according to the Finnish interior minister. After the 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude quakes struck 11 provinces, aid materials were donated by Finland at Türkiye’s request at the base in southern Adana province. Krista Mikkonen told Anadolu that Finland had already helped immediately after the devastating earthquakes. “We sent experts to help Türkiye. Seven Finnish experts arrived in Türkiye, while the EU’s civil protection response was led by a Finnish expert. In addition to the experts, we sent shelters for 3,000 people during the week of the earthquakes,” she said. “Türkiye has sent help requests, and Finland has answered these requests and sent help from both the EU and NATO mechanisms, and we have found these mechanisms very efficient. Through these mechanisms, we know what kind of help is needed in the area, so we can send that kind of help, which is needed,” she said. Mikkonen noted that the recent quake relief included shelters for 2,000 people along with assistance packets of heaters and generators as well as supplies of food. She said that additionally, the aircraft included the same kind of material assistance to Syria.