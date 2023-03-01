Living within Means?

With a whopping Rs 63 million spent to finance the exorbitant lifestyles of our federal cabinet, it is not surprising that Pakistan finds itself in the pitfalls of an economic crisis. What is worse however is that instead of being honest and straightforward about how much money was spent and where our ministers expect their departments to answer on their behalf. Some didn’t even bother showing up to the National Assembly session where the questioning took place.

When 23 people manage to spend 63 million rupees within nine short months, it would not be unfair to argue that our priorities are severely out of alignment. Pakistan faces a multidimensional crisis; our economy is teetering on collapse; the rupee has plummeted to inconceivable levels and inflation is at its highest in decades. 12,000 shipping containers filled with cargo sit aimlessly at Pakistani ports because we aren’t being issued letters of credit. Workers lose their jobs daily as industrial units shut down due to financial crunches and businesses everywhere struggle to import raw materials, spawning a supply chain crisis like no other.

With speculations of debt default hounding the country at every juncture, buying luxury vehicles to appease the lifestyles of those who should be making responsible decisions during this time should be out of the question. The much-talked-about austerity drive might be earnest in its intention but the failure to rein in the egomaniacal impulses of the cabinet has hurt Pakistan immensely. These measures will save Pakistan approximately RS200bn per year.

If they were implemented sooner, we might have more foreign reserves to rely on and that’s assuming that they are implemented at all. Either way, these measures barely scratch the surface of what is needed to assuage the IMF’s doubts over the country’s ability to handle money. Low investments, low exports and low productivity-the three defining features of our economy–remain the biggest challenges to our recovery. It is high time we stop feeling sorry for ourselves and look inwards. We can’t afford extravagance anymore. But we also can’t afford to delay the structural adjustments global financial institutions have probed us to make for decades. *