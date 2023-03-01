Farah Gogi booked for ‘money laundering, corruption’

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday registered an FIR against Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Gogi over corruption and money laundering of billions of rupees, and launched an investigation. The FIA started the investigation against Farah Gogi, a close friend of the former first lady, on a reference filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). The FIR stated that Farah allegedly took bribes against transfer of officers during the previous regime, and about Rs840 million were deposited in her personal bank accounts in the last three years.