Bail in three, warrant in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday traveled from Lahore to Islamabad via motorway instead of a helicopter to attend court proceedings in four different cases.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) and banking court approved Imran Khan’s bails. However, his non-bailable arrest warrant were issued in Toshakhana case.

Further, in the fourth case pertaining to causing chaos outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI chairman reached Islamabad High Court (IHC) for his biometric verification. IHC has approved his interim bail until March 9 in a case pertaining to the attack on PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha. The court of Justice Aamer Farooq approved bail against surety bonds worth Rs0.1 million.

Amid a busy schedule, the PTI chief appeared before the banking court, anti-terrorism court, and the district and sessions court at the Judicial Complex in the federal capital. The deposed prime minister, however, skipped the hearing related to the Toshakhana gifts. Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail in another case.PTI chief Khan secured interim bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the attempted murder case. IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq granted Khan interim bail till March 9 against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.In October last year, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and member of the National Assembly Moshin Nawaz Ranjha filed the case against the deposed prime minister – who was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in April – at the Secretariat police station in the federal capital.Ranjha had approached the police after being attacked outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s office in Islamabad, where PTI workers and supporters were protesting ECP’s verdict, which disqualified their party chief in the Toshakhana case.As Imran Khan arrived at the judicial complex in the federal capital, a large number of PTI workers entered the building by knocking its gate down.Security arrangements at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex were disrupted as the PTI workers removed all barriers.Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case against him.Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal, who conducted the hearing of the case, announced the decision as Khan failed to appear before the court despite repeated orders.During the course of proceedings, Khan’s lawyer Ali Bukhari and Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) lawyer Saad Hasan were present in court. The hearing of the case was conducted by judge Zafar Iqbal.Khan’s lawyer informed the court that the former has left Lahore a while ago. “Imran Khan has to appear before two courts in the judicial complex.”He said that Khan will not be able to appear in this court.Bukhari requested the court to adjourn the hearing for five days.”Why is it that Imran can appear in 11 courts but not at the katchehri?” inquired the judge.The court will frame charges against him so he should come here and then leave, he remarked.”Khawaja Haris is Imran Khan’s lawyer in this case and he is not available to appear in this court,” he added.The judge sought Khan once again in the Toshakhana case.Both of Khan’s lawyers – Ali Bukhari and Sardar Masroof – are were reportedly giving contradictory statements about Khan’s arrival.An anti-terrorism court (ATC) court granted interim bail to the former prime minister after he appeared before it at the judicial complex.The former prime minister secured bail in the prohibited funding and terrorism cases filed against him.ATC judge Raja Jawad heard the terror case and granted bail till March 9 against the submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.The Islamabad police had registered terror cases against PTI leaders, including Khan, after the party workers took to the streets and vandalised state property following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.The cases – filed under 7ATA along with other sections of the PPC – were filed at different police stations in the federal capital in which hundreds of PTI workers and leaders were named for blocking roads and attacking police personnel at the behest of Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and others.Later, judge Rakhshanda Shaheen confirmed Imran Khan’s bail in the prohibited funding case.The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on October 2022 booked the PTI chief for allegedly receiving prohibited funding.The ECP, in a unanimous verdict on August 2022, had announced that the PTI received prohibited funding. The case was earlier referred to as the “foreign funding” case, but later the election commission accepted the PTI’s plea to refer to it as the “prohibited funding” case.