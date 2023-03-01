Siraj accuses ECP of joining hands with govt

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq on Tuesday came down hard upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for what he called joining hands with the coalition government.

In a statement about the electoral watchdog, Sirajul Haq stated the ECP had failed to perform its duties and responsibilities, and that the Supreme Court had filed a petition to have the ECP perform those duties. He urged the apex court to announce all the elections together.

Siraj slammed his political opponents, saying, “Both the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are fighting for their personal gains.” He claimed the PDM and PTI were the slaves of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He labelled his opponents as “political terrorists.” He lamented the country was witnessing ballooning inflation. Siraj also expressed his concerns over the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.