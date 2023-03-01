UMT holds 2-day conference on inclusive education

University of Management and Technology (UMT), Department of Education organized Two-days 3rd International Conference on Inclusive Education on the theme of “Building Alternative Learning Ecosystem to Counter COVID-19 Aftermath”.

Eminent scholars, academicians, NGOs, researchers and delegations from various universities, Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar (Vice Chancellor Sialkot College for Women University), Dr. Humira Banu (Director Institute of Special Education), UMT faculty and students including Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Akhtar, Dr. Sajid Masood, Prof. Dr. Abdul Hameed, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Ikram Rana, Dr. Amina Arif, Dr. Asma Nauman and Dr. Ayesha Afzal participated in the conference.

On this occasion, scholars, researchers and experts at national and international levels took special part and expressed their views on fair and standard inclusive education of children with disabilities. The conference featured a range of panel discussions and 20+ paper presentations on topics such as creating inclusive learning environments, supporting students with disabilities in mainstream classrooms, promoting diversity and inclusion as well as innovative teaching methods.

The experts especially highlighted the impact of Covid on children with disabilities and exchanged views on providing solutions according to the latest research. Participants expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, learn about the latest trends and innovations in inclusive education and gain insights and inspiration from the research papers presented.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Mumtaz Akhtar presented souvenirs to all the distinguished guests of the conference.