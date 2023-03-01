CBD Punjab implements new measures to ensure smooth commute in Lahore

After fulfilling its commitment of opening CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass for traffic before the commencement of PSL 8 matches. Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has started working on other major components of CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass project.

The authority has started the slabbing of CBD Punjab barrel which is a major development in the remodeling project. In addition to the slabbing of the CBD Punjab barrel, work is also in progress on the facia walls of the underpass which will enhance the look and aesthetics of the project. To ensure the maximum traffic flow the authority has removed all the heavy machinery and has covered the Wasa disposal station at Centre Point Gulberg.

Executive Director Technical of CBD Punjab, Mr. Riaz Hussain, has said, “We understand the importance of the major intersection on Ferozepur Road and the impact it has on the daily lives of thousands of commuters. We have taken additional steps other than opening both lanes of the underpass for traffic. We are working round the clock to ensure that there is zero disruption in traffic flow”.

CBD Punjab has taken all the possible measures to provide a hassle-free commute to the citizens of Lahore. The authority has fulfilled its commitment and played a dynamic role in facilitating the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore, fixture of the most significant cricket event in the country, by facilitating thousands of cricket enthusiasts.