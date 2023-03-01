City School holds educational conference

The City School organized Early Years Education (EYE) Talkfest-an educational conference on Sunday, 26th February in Islamabad. Academicians reflected on the vast repository of inferences, perception, and inspiration that unfolded the discourse to holistic play-based approach in Early years stepping forward from interdisciplinary to transdisciplinary approach. Dr. Farzana, Group Chairperson was the chief guest. Talking about latest updates and research in EYE, Ms. Sabahat Khan Tatari, Regional Director North reiterated the significance of inclusivity ensuring the need of equity to develop and enrich young learners’ experience. Keynote speaker, Professor Dr. Farid Punjani from AKU shared erudite interpretations in the power of reflective practice. Ratiocination session moderated by Dr. Fatima Dar, concluded objectively to foster children’s imagination, creativity, empathy, and critical thinking skills. Referring to 5Cs, Dr. Shelina Bhamani bridged the idea of global citizenship and classroom practice. Among attendance were early years practitioners, educators, administrators, policymakers, and researchers-conclusively concurred to go above and beyond in the key foundation stage.