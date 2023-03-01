Punjab Police, Superior Group of Colleges sign MoU

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that providing the best education opportunities to the children of police employees in higher educational institutions is one of my top priorities and in this regard the MoU between Punjab Police and Superior Group has been signed and it will be a special facility for all police employees of the province. IG Punjab said that under this MoU, the children of police martyrs will be given absolutely free education in the superior group of colleges and universities, while the children of serving and retired employees will be given 50% discount in admission, tuition fees and other expenses. Dr. Usman Anwar said that special steps should be taken to inform the police officers in all districts about the MoU, RPOs, DPOs should hold meetings with the principals of the superior colleges in their districts and flexes should be affixed in police stations and police offices to inform the force about this MOU. IG Punjab while thanking the Superior Group for providing quality education facility to the children of police employees said that this initiative of the Superior Group of Colleges for Police Employees is worthy of praise.

Hamid Younis, Project Director, Superior Group, while talking to the Punjab Police at the MoU ceremony, said that the Punjab Police performs duty of protecting the life and property of the citizens with full dedication and it is a matter of happiness that The Superior Group is playing its role to equip the children of police employees with the jewel of higher education. Hamid Younis said that in the field of education, the Superior Group of Colleges is with the Punjab Police and the children of police employees in the schools, colleges and universities of the Superior Group will be given other facilities including scholarships so that they can get higher education and work side by side with others in order move forward in practical life. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Admin and Security Ammara Athar and Hamid Younis from Superior Group and other dignitaries including Muhammad Riaz, Executive Director attended the occasion.